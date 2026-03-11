In pics: men's singles round of 32 match at WTT Champions Chongqing 2026
Wen Ruibo of China hits a return during the men's singles round of 32 match against Flavien Coton of France at the WTT Champions Chongqing 2026 in southwest China's Chongqing, March 10, 2026. (Xinhua/Chen Cheng)
Wen Ruibo (R) of China hits a return during the men's singles round of 32 match against Flavien Coton of France at the WTT Champions Chongqing 2026 in southwest China's Chongqing, March 10, 2026. (Xinhua/Huang Wei)
Flavien Coton (R) of France hits a return during the men's singles round of 32 match against Wen Ruibo of China at the WTT Champions Chongqing 2026 in southwest China's Chongqing, March 10, 2026. (Xinhua/Huang Wei)
Flavien Coton of France hits a return during the men's singles round of 32 match against Wen Ruibo of China at the WTT Champions Chongqing 2026 in southwest China's Chongqing, March 10, 2026. (Xinhua/Chen Cheng)
Wen Ruibo (L) of China hits a return during the men's singles round of 32 match against Flavien Coton of France at the WTT Champions Chongqing 2026 in southwest China's Chongqing, March 10, 2026. (Xinhua/Chen Cheng)
Wen Ruibo (L) of China serves during the men's singles round of 32 match against Flavien Coton of France at the WTT Champions Chongqing 2026 in southwest China's Chongqing, March 10, 2026. (Xinhua/Huang Wei)
Flavien Coton (L) of France hits a return during the men's singles round of 32 match against Wen Ruibo of China at the WTT Champions Chongqing 2026 in southwest China's Chongqing, March 10, 2026. (Xinhua/Huang Wei)
Wen Ruibo (R) of China celebrates a score during the men's singles round of 32 match against Flavien Coton of France at the WTT Champions Chongqing 2026 in southwest China's Chongqing, March 10, 2026. (Xinhua/Huang Wei)
