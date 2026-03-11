Highlights of WTT Champions Chongqing 2026

Xinhua) 16:14, March 11, 2026

Chen Yi hits a return during the women's singles round of 32 match between Chen Yi of China and Kim Nayeong of South Korea at the WTT Champions Chongqing 2026 in southwest China's Chongqing, March 11, 2026. (Xinhua/Huang Wei)

Kim Nayeong hits a return during the women's singles round of 32 match between Chen Yi of China and Kim Nayeong of South Korea at the WTT Champions Chongqing 2026 in southwest China's Chongqing, March 11, 2026. (Xinhua/Huang Wei)

Chen Yi (L) hits a return during the women's singles round of 32 match between Chen Yi of China and Kim Nayeong of South Korea at the WTT Champions Chongqing 2026 in southwest China's Chongqing, March 11, 2026. (Xinhua/Huang Wei)

Chen Yi (R) communicates with coach Ma Lin during the women's singles round of 32 match between Chen Yi of China and Kim Nayeong of South Korea at the WTT Champions Chongqing 2026 in southwest China's Chongqing, March 11, 2026. (Xinhua/Huang Wei)

Chen Yi hits a return during the women's singles round of 32 match between Chen Yi of China and Kim Nayeong of South Korea at the WTT Champions Chongqing 2026 in southwest China's Chongqing, March 11, 2026. (Xinhua/Huang Wei)

