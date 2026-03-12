Advisory: Schedule for China's NPC session on March 12

March 12, 2026

BEIJING, March 11 (Xinhua) -- The following is the schedule for the fourth session of the 14th National People's Congress (NPC) on Thursday:

In the morning, the NPC deputies will hold group meetings to deliberate on draft resolutions on the work reports of the NPC Standing Committee, the Supreme People's Court (SPC) and the Supreme People's Procuratorate (SPP). They will also deliberate on a draft decision on approving the report of the NPC Standing Committee on the work of the overhaul of laws and the proposed handling of certain laws and decisions.

The presidium of the NPC session will hold its fourth meeting in the morning.

At 3:00 p.m., the NPC session will hold its closing meeting. The deputies will vote on a draft resolution on the government work report; a draft resolution on the outline of the 15th Five-Year Plan (2026-2030) for national economic and social development; a draft environmental code; a draft law on promoting ethnic unity and progress; a draft law on national development planning; a draft resolution on the implementation of the 2025 plan for national economic and social development, and on the 2026 plan for national economic and social development; and a draft resolution on the execution of the central and local budgets for 2025, and on the central and local budgets for 2026.

The NPC deputies will also vote on draft resolutions on the work reports of the NPC Standing Committee, the SPC and the SPP, as well as the draft decision on approving the report of the NPC Standing Committee on the work of the overhaul of laws and the proposed handling of certain laws and decisions.

