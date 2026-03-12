Presidium of China's annual legislative session holds 3rd meeting

Zhao Leji, executive chairman of the presidium of the fourth session of the 14th National People's Congress (NPC), presides over the third meeting of the presidium at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, March 11, 2026. (Xinhua/Liu Bin)

BEIJING, March 11 (Xinhua) -- The presidium of the fourth session of the 14th National People's Congress (NPC), China's top legislature, held its third meeting on Wednesday.

Zhao Leji, the presidium's executive chairman, presided over the meeting.

The meeting decided to submit the draft environmental code, the draft law on promoting ethnic unity and progress, and the draft law on national development planning to a plenary meeting for a vote.

The meeting decided to submit four documents to NPC delegations for deliberation. They were draft resolutions on the work reports of the NPC Standing Committee, the Supreme People's Court and the Supreme People's Procuratorate, as well as a draft decision on approving the report of the NPC Standing Committee on the work of the overhaul of laws and the proposed handling of certain laws and decisions.

The meeting also heard and passed a report on handling proposals put forward by NPC deputies during the session.

Zhao, who is also chairman of the NPC Standing Committee, presided over a meeting of the executive chairpersons of the presidium before the presidium's third meeting.

Zhao Leji, executive chairman of the presidium of the fourth session of the 14th National People's Congress (NPC) and chairman of the NPC Standing Committee, presides over the second meeting of executive chairpersons of the presidium at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, March 11, 2026. (Xinhua/Wang Ye)

