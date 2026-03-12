Tree planting activities held across China

Children take part in a tree planting event at a kindergarten in Laoling City, east China's Shandong Province, March 11, 2026. (Photo by Jia Peng/Xinhua)

BEIJING, March 11 (Xinhua) -- China designated March 12 as National Tree Planting Day in 1979, and launched a nationwide voluntary tree-planting campaign in 1981. With the 2026 National Tree Planting Day just around the corner, tree planting activities are held across the country to encourage more people to participate in afforestation work.

Students take part in a tree planting event with teachers and volunteers at a primary school in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, March 11, 2026. (Photo by Zhao Jun/Xinhua)

Children of a kindergarten take part in a tree planting event with teachers and volunteers in Taixing, east China's Jiangsu Province, March 11, 2026. (Photo by Gu Jihong/Xinhua)

Students take part in a tree planting event with their teacher at a primary school in Tancheng County of Linyi, east China's Shandong Province, March 11, 2026. (Photo by Zhang Chunlei/Xinhua)

Students take part in a tree planting event with their teacher at a primary school in Jiyuan, central China's Henan Province, March 11, 2026. (Photo by Miao Qiunao/Xinhua)

Volunteers take part in a tree planting event in Boai County of Jiaozuo, central China's Henan Province, March 11, 2026. (Photo by Cheng Quan/Xinhua)

Students take part in a tree planting event at a primary school in Pingyi County of Linyi, east China's Shandong Province, March 11, 2026. (Photo by Wu Jiquan/Xinhua)

