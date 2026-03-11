Smallest last quarter moon of 2026 observed in China's Heilongjiang

Xinhua) 16:13, March 11, 2026

This photo taken on March 11, 2026 shows a last quarter moon observed in Jiayin County, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province.

The smallest last quarter moon of 2026 appeared on Wednesday. A last quarter moon rises around midnight and sets around noon. (Photo by Li Shaojun/Xinhua)

This photo taken on March 11, 2026 shows a last quarter moon observed in Qiqihar, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province.

The smallest last quarter moon of 2026 appeared on Wednesday. A last quarter moon rises around midnight and sets around noon. (Photo by Wang Yonggang/Xinhua)

This photo taken on March 11, 2026 shows a last quarter moon observed in Qiqihar, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province.

This photo taken on March 11, 2026 shows a last quarter moon observed in Qiqihar, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. (Photo by Wang Yonggang/Xinhua)

This photo taken on March 11, 2026 shows a last quarter moon observed in Tongjiang, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province.

This photo taken on March 11, 2026 shows a last quarter moon observed in Tongjiang, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. (Photo by Liu Wanping/Xinhua)

This photo taken on March 11, 2026 shows a last quarter moon observed in Fujin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province.

This photo taken on March 11, 2026 shows a last quarter moon observed in Fujin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. (Photo by Qu Yubao/Xinhua)

This photo taken on March 11, 2026 shows a last quarter moon observed in Daqing, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province.

This photo taken on March 11, 2026 shows a last quarter moon observed in Daqing, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. (Photo by Liu Wei/Xinhua)

This photo taken on March 11, 2026 shows a last quarter moon observed in Jiayin County, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province.

This photo taken on March 11, 2026 shows a last quarter moon observed in Jiayin County, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. (Photo by Li Shaojun/Xinhua)

This photo taken on March 11, 2026 shows a last quarter moon observed in Fujin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province.

This photo taken on March 11, 2026 shows a last quarter moon observed in Fujin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. (Photo by Qu Yubao/Xinhua)

This photo taken on March 11, 2026 shows a last quarter moon observed in Qiqihar, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province.

This photo taken on March 11, 2026 shows a last quarter moon observed in Qiqihar, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. (Photo by Wang Yonggang/Xinhua)

This photo taken on March 11, 2026 shows a last quarter moon observed in Yichun, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province.

This photo taken on March 11, 2026 shows a last quarter moon observed in Yichun, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. (Photo by Li Jiaxing/Xinhua)

This photo taken on March 11, 2026 shows a last quarter moon observed in Fujin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province.

This photo taken on March 11, 2026 shows a last quarter moon observed in Fujin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. (Photo by Qu Yubao/Xinhua)

This photo taken on March 11, 2026 shows a last quarter moon observed in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province.

This photo taken on March 11, 2026 shows a last quarter moon observed in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. (Photo by Liu Dapeng/Xinhua)

This photo taken on March 11, 2026 shows a last quarter moon observed in Shuangyashan, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province.

This photo taken on March 11, 2026 shows a last quarter moon observed in Shuangyashan, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. (Photo by Han Yang/Xinhua)

This photo taken on March 11, 2026 shows a last quarter moon observed in Yichun, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province.

This photo taken on March 11, 2026 shows a last quarter moon observed in Yichun, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. (Photo by Li Jiaxing/Xinhua)

This photo taken on March 11, 2026 shows a last quarter moon observed in Daqing, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province.

This photo taken on March 11, 2026 shows a last quarter moon observed in Daqing, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. (Photo by Liu Wei/Xinhua)

This photo taken on March 11, 2026 shows a last quarter moon observed in Shuangyashan, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province.

This photo taken on March 11, 2026 shows a last quarter moon observed in Shuangyashan, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. (Photo by Han Yang/Xinhua)

This photo taken on March 11, 2026 shows a last quarter moon observed in Bei'an, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province.

This photo taken on March 11, 2026 shows a last quarter moon observed in Bei'an, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. (Photo by Qian Boyu/Xinhua)

This photo taken on March 11, 2026 shows a last quarter moon observed in the Yabuli ski resort in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province.

This photo taken on March 11, 2026 shows a last quarter moon observed in the Yabuli ski resort in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. (Photo by Zeng Dong/Xinhua)

A drone photo shows a photographer posing for a photo with a last quarter moon in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, March 11, 2026.

A drone photo shows a photographer posing for a photo with a last quarter moon in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, March 11, 2026. (Photo by Liu Dapeng/Xinhua)

This photo taken on March 11, 2026 shows a last quarter moon observed in Shuangyashan, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province.

This photo taken on March 11, 2026 shows a last quarter moon observed in Shuangyashan, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. (Photo by Han Yang/Xinhua)

This photo taken on March 11, 2026 shows a last quarter moon observed in Jiagedaqi, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province.

This photo taken on March 11, 2026 shows a last quarter moon observed in Jiagedaqi, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. (Photo by Zhuang Yu/Xinhua)

This photo taken on March 11, 2026 shows a last quarter moon observed in Jiagedaqi, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province.

This photo taken on March 11, 2026 shows a last quarter moon observed in Jiagedaqi, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. (Photo by Zhuang Yu/Xinhua)

