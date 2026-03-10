Home>>
7 dead in construction site collapse in north India
March 10
NEW DELHI, March 10 (Xinhua) -- At least seven people died and four others injured when soil suddenly caved in at a construction site of a private builder in India's northern state Haryana, confirmed the local police on Tuesday.
The incident occurred late Monday evening at an under-construction housing society project in the state's Gurugram district.
All the victims were laborers working at the construction site.
