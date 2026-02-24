All 7 aboard Delhi-bound air ambulance killed in crash in Jharkhand, India

NEW DELHI, Feb. 24 (Xinhua) -- All seven people, including two crew members, on board an air ambulance were killed after the aircraft crashed in the eastern Indian state of Jharkhand, local officials said Tuesday.

The air ambulance crashed on Monday night near Simaria in Chatra district, about 111 km north of Ranchi, the capital city of Jharkhand.

Reports said the flight was en route from Ranchi to the Indian capital New Delhi when the accident occurred. The air ambulance had been arranged for a patient who was being referred to New Delhi for treatment.

An Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau team is being dispatched to investigate the cause of the crash. Meanwhile, the local administration has rushed police teams to the spot and cordoned off the area.

