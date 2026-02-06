Home>>
15 killed in coalmine blast in NE India
(Xinhua) 09:52, February 06, 2026
NEW DELHI, Feb. 5 (Xinhua) -- At least 15 people died and some others were injured when an explosion took place inside a coalmine in India's northeastern state of Meghalaya, official sources confirmed on Thursday.
All the victims were laborers working at the coalmine, located at a village in the state's East Jaintia Hills district, local media reported.
"15 dead bodies have been recovered so far, and efforts are on to locate those trapped inside the coalmine after the explosion. A couple of injured persons are admitted to a local hospital," said the official sources.
According to local media reports, the coalmine was being operated illegally. Further investigation is underway
