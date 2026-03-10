China's green drive to gain momentum via new development roadmap

Xinhua) 08:31, March 10, 2026

The opening meeting of the fourth session of the 14th National People's Congress (NPC) is held at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, March 5, 2026. (Xinhua/Liu Weibing)

BEIJING, March 9 (Xinhua) -- With a draft outline of the 15th Five-Year Plan under examination and discussion by China's top legislature and political advisory body at their ongoing annual sessions, the new development roadmap is set to shape the country's pathways toward a modernization that stands out in how it interacts with nature.

The 2026-2030 period marks a critical stage for China in its quest to basically achieve socialist modernization by 2035, with harmony between humanity and nature standing as a distinctive feature of Chinese modernization.

Featuring quantifiable targets for carbon reduction, pollution control and ecological protection, the draft outline provides the roadmap for China's comprehensive green transformation.

CONSISTENT COMMITMENT

Among the 20 major indicators for economic and social development during the 15th Five-Year Plan period, five are related to green and low-carbon development, according to the draft outline.

Notably, it targets a cumulative 17-percent reduction in carbon dioxide emissions per unit of GDP over the next five years, while increasing the share of non-fossil energy in total consumption to 25 percent, up from 21.7 percent in 2025.

"We can see from the draft outline that China's resolve to promote green transition is consistent, regardless of how the international situation changes," said Wu Fenggang, a national political advisor and economist at Jiangxi Institute of Socialism. "This kind of strategic resolve is, in itself, the greatest contribution to the global economy."

Positioning green development as "the defining feature of Chinese modernization" is not merely a slogan for China, but represents a strategic choice based on national realities and long-term vision.

"For China, it is a fundamental development path chosen through deep historical reflection and represents a practical choice that transcends the traditional Western model of modernization," noted Xiang Yafang, a researcher with Donghua University in Shanghai.

This choice is rooted in the traditional Chinese ideal of "harmony between humanity and nature," which was frequently expressed by ancient philosophers like Laozi and Zhuangzi. Unlike paradigms that treat nature as a resource to be dominated, this worldview sees humanity as an integral part of an interconnected whole, advocating for a symbiotic coexistence where humans and nature thrive together.

The modern articulation that "lucid waters and lush mountains are invaluable assets" has transformed this philosophy into a powerful policy driver. By stressing that economic development must not come at the expense of the environment, this approach aligns with the socialist pursuit of public well-being, delivering environmental benefits for people's health and prosperity alike.

Beyond philosophy, China's development is shaped by a fundamental reality -- a massive population with relatively scarce per capita resources, said Yu Hai, deputy director of the Policy Research Center for Environment and Economy under the Ministry of Ecology and Environment.

With less than half the world's average arable land per person, only a quarter of its average freshwater resources per capita, and merely one-fifth of the average global forest area per individual, the traditional development model of growing first and cleaning up later is untenable in China.

In response to this unique call of Chinese modernization, the draft outline unveiled a set of tasks and goals to accelerate green transition across the board over the next five years.

The country will speed up the shift to eco-friendly production practices and lifestyles, and ensure that the goal of peaking carbon emissions before 2030 is accomplished as planned, paving the way for the realization of carbon neutrality before 2060.

Over the next five years, eco-friendly ways of work and life should become the norm in society, the goal of peaking carbon emissions should be achieved as scheduled, the quality of the ecological environment must be comprehensively improved, and the diversity, stability and sustainability of ecosystems should be steadily enhanced, according to the draft outline.

VIABLE PATH

Crucially, the draft outline also framed carbon goals not merely as environmental targets but as core drivers for a comprehensive transformation, guiding efforts to reduce pollution, pursue green development and boost economic growth simultaneously.

This commitment to green development is woven across policy domains including finance, trade, industry, transport and agriculture, ensuring that sustainability is integrated into the fabric of China's development roadmap.

As the next five years represent a decisive period for China to achieve its goal of peaking carbon emissions, the draft outline places greater emphasis on "low-carbon" goals compared to the previous plan, according to Yuan Da, a senior official with the National Development and Reform Commission.

As one of the world's largest energy consumers, this is a monumental challenge. To do this, China is creating new systems like a national carbon market, which turns the hidden cost of pollution into a clear business consideration.

During the next five years, efforts will be made to vigorously develop green and low-carbon technologies and industries and build around 100 national-level zero-carbon industrial parks, and plan the development of over 10,000 kilometers of zero-carbon transport corridors, Yuan said.

A dual-control mechanism over both total amount and intensity of carbon emissions will be implemented, applied through local carbon assessments, sector-level carbon control, enterprise carbon management, project carbon evaluation, and product carbon footprint tracking, the draft outline noted.

The tangible results of China's green transition are already evident across the environment and the economy.

The country added a quarter of the world's new green coverage over the past five years, while air quality has seen dramatic gains in recent times, with international studies recognizing China as "the fastest-improving country in air quality in the world."

The green development philosophy has also redefined value, catalyzing massive investment and strengthening the country's industrial prowess via innovation. China now leads the world in terms of both renewable energy capacity and manufacturing, supplying the majority of global solar panels and wind turbines and driving down clean energy costs worldwide. It has also become the world's largest new energy vehicle market, with sales of electric models surpassing half of total new passenger car sales in 2025.

A study by the Finland-based Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air highlighted that in 2025, clean-energy technologies drove more than a third of the growth in China's economy.

For companies, the new development roadmap means that green thinking must now guide everyday decisions. Liu Hui, a national lawmaker and a senior technician at Jiangling Motors, noted that going green is not only a policy trend but has become central to corporate competitiveness.

In line with national green initiatives, the company has invested heavily in green transition over the past five years and plans to continue. "Consistent policies have given our company reassurance, allowing us to invest boldly," he said.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)