Interview: China poised to strengthen edge in innovation, green growth, says Russian expert

Xinhua) 13:25, December 05, 2025

MOSCOW, Dec. 5 (Xinhua) -- China is poised to further consolidate its position as one of the global leaders in technology and green development during its 15th Five-Year Plan period from 2026 to 2030, a Russian expert has said.

In a recent interview with Xinhua, Tlesh Mamakhatov, an expert at the Institute of China and Contemporary Asia of the Russian Academy of Sciences, lauded China's major development achievements during the 14th Five-Year Plan period from 2021 to 2025.

"As a result (of the plan), we have witnessed a qualitative transformation of the Chinese economy and significant progress in improving living standards and quality of life, as well as in developing the education, healthcare and social welfare systems," he said.

Mamakhatov highlighted substantial shifts in the structure of energy consumption, noting that the use of renewable energy sources and natural gas has increased significantly, while emissions have declined.

He said China is expected to continue these trends in its 15th Five-Year Plan, as the country has pledged to accelerate the green transition across the board.

The fourth plenary session of the 20th Central Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC) in October deliberated over and adopted the recommendations of the CPC Central Committee for formulating the 15th Five-Year Plan.

"This will strengthen China's position as one of the global leaders in the technological race -- in high technology, artificial intelligence -- and green development," he said, referring to the emphasis on high-quality development and scientific and technological strength in the recommendations for the 15th Five-Year Plan.

Regarding China's commitment to openness, Mamakhatov said the country is expected to continue to support the multilateral trading system while expanding opportunities for cooperation and investment, adding that the country is also expected to deepen its ties with the Global South.

