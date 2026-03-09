Xi's special representative Zhang Guoqing to attend second nuclear energy summit

Xinhua) 16:11, March 09, 2026

BEIJING, March 9 (Xinhua) -- President Xi Jinping's Special Representative, Member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and Vice Premier of the State Council Zhang Guoqing will be in France from March 9 to 12 for the second Nuclear Energy Summit upon invitation, a Foreign Ministry spokesperson announced Monday.

