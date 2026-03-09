Home>>
Xi's special representative Zhang Guoqing to attend second nuclear energy summit
(Xinhua) 16:11, March 09, 2026
BEIJING, March 9 (Xinhua) -- President Xi Jinping's Special Representative, Member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and Vice Premier of the State Council Zhang Guoqing will be in France from March 9 to 12 for the second Nuclear Energy Summit upon invitation, a Foreign Ministry spokesperson announced Monday.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Chinese vice premier stresses sharing benefits of nuclear energy
- Chinese nuclear energy giant posts 14 pct power generation growth in H1
- China leads world in nuclear power unit operational safety
- China develops nuclear power in a safe, orderly manner, contributes to carbon neutrality
- Expert: clean energy from ‘artificial sun’ could be available in 30 years
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2026 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2026 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.