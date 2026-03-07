Home>>
Childcare subsidies reach 33 mln Chinese families: top health official
(Xinhua) 12:12, March 07, 2026
BEIJING, March 7 (Xinhua) -- More than 33 million Chinese families with infants under the age of three have received childcare subsidies, Lei Haichao, head of the National Health Commission, said on Saturday at a press conference held on the sidelines of the annual session of the top legislature.
(Web editor: Cai Hairuo, Du Mingming)
Photos
Related Stories
- China to deepen, refine regulation on high-frequency quantitative trading: securities regulator
- China to comprehensively strengthen capital market risk monitoring: securities regulator
- Press conference on economy held during 4th session of 14th NPC
- Xi visits political advisors, joins discussion at annual session
- Xi extends greetings to women ahead of International Women's Day
- China eyes more balanced trade for economic resilience
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2026 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2026 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.