Childcare subsidies reach 33 mln Chinese families: top health official

Xinhua) 12:12, March 07, 2026

BEIJING, March 7 (Xinhua) -- More than 33 million Chinese families with infants under the age of three have received childcare subsidies, Lei Haichao, head of the National Health Commission, said on Saturday at a press conference held on the sidelines of the annual session of the top legislature.

