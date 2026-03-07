China's elderly care vouchers benefit 892,000 people

Xinhua) 12:11, March 07, 2026

BEIJING, March 7 (Xinhua) -- China's elderly care service vouchers for seniors with moderate to severe disabilities have benefited 892,000 people, with redemptions totaling 1.72 billion yuan (249 million U.S. dollars) so far this year, Civil Affairs Minister Lu Zhiyuan said Saturday at a press conference on the sidelines of the annual session of the top legislature.

China is expanding community-based home care services for the elderly. Across the country, 80,000 senior dining centers now serve more than 3 million seniors daily, helping them access regular meals, Lu said.

A total of 495,000 home-based care beds have been set up, bringing professional care directly to seniors.

In addition, 2.24 million households with elderly residents in special need have received home modifications to make their living spaces more accessible, Lu added.

(Web editor: Cai Hairuo, Wu Chaolan)