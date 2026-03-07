China's senior high school enrollment hits 92 pct in 2025: education minister

Xinhua) 12:06, March 07, 2026

A press conference for the fourth session of the 14th National People's Congress (NPC) on people's livelihood is held in Beijing, capital of China, March 7, 2026. (Xinhua/Wang Xi)

BEIJING, March 7 (Xinhua) -- The gross enrollment rate for senior high schools in China reached 92 percent in 2025, an increase of 7 percentage points compared with that in 2012, Education Minister Huai Jinpeng said on Saturday.

A press conference for the fourth session of the 14th National People's Congress (NPC) on people's livelihood is held in Beijing, capital of China, March 7, 2026. (Xinhua/Li Xin)

A journalist asks a question at a press conference for the fourth session of the 14th National People's Congress (NPC) on people's livelihood in Beijing, capital of China, March 7, 2026. (Xinhua/Li Xin)

