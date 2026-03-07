China to add over 2 million senior high school places in 2026-2030: official

March 07, 2026

BEIJING, March 6 (Xinhua) -- China plans to build or renovate 1,000 regular senior high schools and add more than 2 million student places during the 15th Five-Year Plan period (2026-2030), Zheng Shanjie, head of the National Development and Reform Commission, said Friday.

