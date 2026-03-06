How China will develop over the next five years? Watch the two sessions
(Global Times) 16:44, March 06, 2026
As the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference National Committee, China's top political advisory body, opened its annual session on Wednesday in Beijing, China officially entered the two sessions time. From this year's GDP growth target to the 15th Five-Year Plan, there are many critical items on the agenda of this year's two sessions. According to Xinhua, here are five highlights to watch out for.
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- NPC deputies, CPPCC members fulfill duties with dedication
- Two Sessions Explainer: Highlights of 2026 Government Work Report
- NPC deputy devoted to reviving Yao culture, transforming folk traditions into source of income
- Global focus on China's 'two sessions' for development certainty
- Advisory: Schedules for China's "two sessions" on March 6
- China to nurture emerging, future industries
- China to enhance childbirth support
- Draft outline of China's 15th Five-Year Plan submitted to top legislature for review
- China to continue to apply appropriately accommodative monetary policy in 2026
- China to accelerate green transition, cut carbon emissions
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2026 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2026 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.