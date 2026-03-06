How China will develop over the next five years? Watch the two sessions

Global Times) 16:44, March 06, 2026

As the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference National Committee, China's top political advisory body, opened its annual session on Wednesday in Beijing, China officially entered the two sessions time. From this year's GDP growth target to the 15th Five-Year Plan, there are many critical items on the agenda of this year's two sessions. According to Xinhua, here are five highlights to watch out for.

