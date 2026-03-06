NPC deputies, CPPCC members fulfill duties with dedication

People's Daily Online) 13:14, March 06, 2026

This year's "two sessions" — the annual meetings of China's top legislature and top political advisory body — are currently underway in Beijing. Deputies to the 14th National People's Congress (NPC) and members of the 14th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) are fulfilling their duties with dedication.

NPC deputy Geng Zunzhu: Fulfilling my duties by addressing people's concerns

Geng Zunzhu, a deputy to the 13th and 14th NPC and the Party secretary of Gengdian village in Chiping district, Liaocheng, east China's Shandong Province, carries a notebook wherever he goes, recording everything from villagers' daily concerns to soil moisture levels and crop growth.

Food security has been a consistent focus of Geng's research in recent years. During fieldwork several years ago, he heard from local farmers that outdated irrigation infrastructure and low returns from crop cultivation were their top concerns.

At last year's "two sessions," Geng submitted recommendations calling for sustained infrastructure investment, upgrading high-standard farmland to achieve annual yields of 1,500 kilograms per mu (667 square meters), improving compensation mechanisms, and rolling out supportive measures including subsidies and agricultural insurance.

Before long, he received a response from China's Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs, and the Shandong Provincial Department of Agriculture and Rural Affairs invited him to a meeting on the matter.

Geng said he was pleased to see the country stepping up support for high-standard farmland construction, while Shandong has been gradually increasing financial aid for these areas.

"Once these issues are addressed, young people will be willing to return to their hometowns and earn a living close to home," Geng said.

CPPCC member Lian Yuming: Good proposals start with good fieldwork

Lian Yuming, a member of the 13th and 14th National Committees of the CPPCC and chief expert of the Sanjiangyuan National Park Administration, has long focused on a single priority: the protection and development of the Sanjiangyuan area on the Qinghai-Tibet Plateau. The area is home to the headwaters of the Yangtze, Yellow and Lancang rivers, and is known as "China's water tower."

Lian Yuming (center) conducts field research at Qinghai Longbao National Nature Reserve. (Photo courtesy of the interviewee)

Since July 2023, Lian has been leading field research in the Sanjiangyuan area, with his team visiting over 400 sites and covering nearly 40,000 kilometers.

During field research at the source of the Yellow River, more than 4,000 meters above sea level, Lian met a family that has protected the local environment for generations. Moved by their dedication, he resolved to bring stories of grassroots conservation efforts in Sanjiangyuan to a wider audience.

During the "two sessions" in 2025, Lian submitted a proposal calling for Sanjiangyuan National Park to be developed into a nationally representative and globally influential nature reserve. He advocated for comprehensive, systematic protection and concrete measures to promote harmonious coexistence between humans and nature. The proposal received a response from the National Forestry and Grassland Administration.

"Over the past year, I've come to realize that strengthening technology empowerment is essential to the construction and management of Sanjiangyuan National Park," Lian said. He has since proposed building a skilled environmental protection team, leveraging technology in conservation, and addressing challenges such as low efficiency in manual fieldwork and the lengthy data collection cycles involved.

NPC deputy Huang Maoxing: My suggestion received a swift ministerial response

Huang Maoxing, a deputy to the 13th and 14th NPC and vice president of the Fujian Academy of Social Sciences, has long focused on economic theory and regional economics.

He frequently visits factories and farms to engage with entrepreneurs, workers and farmers. To address the challenges and bottlenecks facing private enterprises, Huang has led his research team in collaboration with the Fujian Federation of Industry and Commerce, publishing annual research reports on the private sector for a number of consecutive years.

In early 2025, the General Office and Deputies Affairs Commission of the NPC Standing Committee jointly highlighted 10 exemplary cases of high-quality handling of deputies' suggestions, including one submitted by Huang calling for accelerated development of digital trade in services.

"My suggestion was swiftly responded to by several ministries," Huang said. The Ministry of Commerce, the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, and the National Data Administration reached out to him multiple times to update him on progress and seek his feedback.

Meanwhile, relevant departments conducted field research in Fujian, Anhui and Jiangsu provinces, bringing together local commerce officials and experts for discussions. Many items in his suggestion were ultimately incorporated into policy, translating into concrete measures that advanced the reform and development of digital trade.

Huang stated that he will continue conducting extensive research to address the most pressing issues affecting people's lives, while promoting the healthy growth of the private sector and supporting the development of those working within it.

CPPCC member Xu Ling: Fulfilling one's duties requires sustained, long-term commitment

Xu Ling, a member of the 13th and 14th National Committees of the CPPCC and vice president of Guangdong Polytechnic Normal University, spent much of the 2026 winter vacation making field trips to businesses.

She has visited a wide range of settings, including manufacturing workshops, vocational schools and job fairs, filling her notebook with insights from business owners, the aspirations of technical workers, and perspectives from teachers at colleges and universities.

Vocational education and the training of skilled workers have always been Xu's primary focus. Over the years, she has submitted numerous proposals on vocational education, many of which have been adopted and incorporated into policy.

During the 14th Five-Year Plan period (2021-2025), she witnessed the structural transformation of the vocational education system, including the steady growth of vocational undergraduate universities, gradual improvements to the institutional framework, and a shift in how society perceives technical workers.

This year, Xu is focusing on upgrading the skills of industrial workers. She advocates strengthening the vocational education system, establishing professional standards for teachers, and cultivating educators who excel in both theory and practice. The goal, she said, is to ensure talent development keeps pace with the evolving needs of industry.

