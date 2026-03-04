Presidium elected, agenda set for China's annual legislative session

Xinhua) 20:55, March 04, 2026

BEIJING, March 4 (Xinhua) -- Deputies to the 14th National People's Congress (NPC) gathered in Beijing on Wednesday at a preparatory meeting to elect the presidium and set the agenda for the fourth session of the 14th NPC, scheduled to begin on Thursday.

Zhao Leji, chairman of the NPC Standing Committee, presided over the preparatory meeting.

All the preparatory work for the annual session has been completed, Zhao said.

A 167-member presidium was elected, with Li Hongzhong as secretary-general of the NPC session.

The preparatory meeting also adopted the agenda of the upcoming session:

-- Deliberate on the report on the work of the government;

-- Examine the draft outline of the 15th Five-Year Plan (2026-2030) for national economic and social development;

-- Examine the report on the implementation of the 2025 plan for national economic and social development and on the 2026 draft plan, and the draft plan for national economic and social development in 2026;

-- Examine the report on the execution of the central and local budgets for 2025 and on the draft central and local budgets for 2026, and the draft central and local budgets for 2026;

-- Deliberate on the bill put forward by the NPC Standing Committee on reviewing the draft environmental code;

-- Deliberate on the bill put forward by the NPC Standing Committee on reviewing the draft law on promoting ethnic unity and progress;

-- Deliberate on the bill put forward by the NPC Standing Committee on reviewing the draft law on national development planning;

-- Deliberate on the work report of the NPC Standing Committee;

-- Deliberate on the work report of the Supreme People's Court;

-- Deliberate on the work report of the Supreme People's Procuratorate;

-- Deliberate on the report of the NPC Standing Committee on the work of the overhaul of laws and the proposed handling of certain laws and decisions.

The presidium of the session met shortly after the preparatory meeting concluded. Attendees to the presidium meeting decided on the schedule of the NPC session, among other matters. The NPC will be in session from March 5 to 12 this year.

Prior to the preparatory meeting, the Council of Chairpersons of the NPC Standing Committee met for the meeting's preparation.

The presidium meeting and the Council of Chairpersons meeting were both presided over by Zhao.

