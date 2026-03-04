China's sound economic trend remains unchanged: spokesperson

Xinhua) 10:09, March 04, 2026

BEIJING, March 3 (Xinhua) -- The underlying conditions and fundamental trend for China's long-term sound economic development remain unchanged, a spokesperson said on Tuesday.

While still facing problems and challenges, the Chinese economy has a solid foundation with many advantages, strong resilience and great potential, Liu Jieyi, spokesperson for the fourth session of the 14th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, China's top political advisory body, said at a press conference.

China's economy demonstrated remarkable resilience and vitality over the past year, with a growth rate ranking among the fastest of the world's major economies, Liu said.

The integration of technological innovation and industrial development deepened, while the rise of new quality productive forces accelerated. Robust consumer activity during the recent Spring Festival holiday also underlined the strength of the country's vast domestic market, the spokesperson added.

Liu called for strengthening confidence, leveraging advantages and rising to challenges, in a bid to continuously consolidate and expand the positive momentum of steady economic growth.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)