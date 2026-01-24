Turning China's economic momentum into global connection

13:25, January 24, 2026 By Xinhua writers Gao Wencheng and Guo Shuang ( Xinhua

LONDON, Jan. 23 (Xinhua) -- Recent reports from Brand Finance, a London-headquartered brand valuation consultancy, released in Davos, Switzerland, provide a revealing snapshot of China's evolving global standing.

The Brand Finance Global 500 2026 and the Global Soft Power Index 2026 together point to a coherent reality: China's economic strength and soft power are advancing in tandem, reinforcing each other in a mutually strengthening cycle.

The steady rise of China's soft power is firmly anchored in the resilience and vitality of its economy. In 2025, China's GDP expanded by 5 percent to reach 140.1879 trillion yuan (about 20.01 trillion U.S. dollars). This performance forms the foundation on which national credibility and international appeal are built.

Brand value is a visible reflection of economic vitality. China's combined brand value in the Global 500 has reached a historic high, with many of its brands now positioned as global leaders in sectors like technology, utilities and finance. Behind this surge lies China's shift toward a green and high-quality development model that is driven by innovation and focused on efficiency and sustainability.

Meanwhile, how does China's economic strength translate into a widely recognized appeal? The Global Soft Power Index 2026 provides a clear answer. China is the only country among the global top 10 whose overall soft power score rose this year, with gains underpinned by a long-term program encompassing Belt and Road cooperation, technological advancement, sustainability reforms, the development of global product brands, and the facilitation of cultural exchange, said Brand Finance.

The Index shows China's credibility in "Business &Trade" and "Education &Science" continuing to strengthen, and it ranks first globally in ease of doing business, future growth potential, technology and innovation, and advanced science.

Particularly notable is China's rise in the "strong and stable economy" indicator, where it now ranks third globally, signaling that China is increasingly viewed not merely as a large economy but as a dependable and enduring one.

From the China-Europe Railway Express, to photovoltaic power stations in the Middle East and Africa, industrial parks in Southeast Asia, and infrastructure projects in Latin America, these cooperative ventures all tell the same story: cooperation with China delivers tangible outcomes.

As David Haigh, chairman of Brand Finance, has observed, China's model of high-quality growth underpinned by brand-building and soft power enhancement has created a virtuous cycle in which economic strength and global appeal reinforce one another.

High-quality economic development nurtures the growth of strong brands and a dynamic innovation ecosystem. Through open platforms such as Belt and Road cooperation, China's development achievements are transformed into concrete projects and shared market opportunities. These outcomes not only boost international confidence but also enhance China's national image and global attractiveness. As a result, deeper cooperation with other countries further strengthens China's economic upgrading, supporting sustainable growth.

Looking ahead, as China continues to make breakthroughs in technological innovation and green transformation, and as more mutually beneficial projects take root worldwide, its economic progress will likely give birth to even broader global connections, reinforcing its global influence.

(Web editor: Chang Sha, Liang Jun)