Chinese circus performance captivates audiences in Spain

Xinhua) 10:24, March 03, 2026

BARCELONA, Spain, March 2 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese acrobatic troupe wrapped up its performances on Monday at a major international circus festival held in Spain.

At the International Circus Festival Gold Elephant in Girona, northeastern Spain, held from Feb. 26 to March 2, the Jiangsu Yancheng Jianhu Acrobatic Troupe impressed audiences with a dazzling blend of precision, rhythm and mid-air acrobatics.

Their program, featuring teeterboard and trampoline acts, sent performers into synchronized flips and rapid aerial rotations, drawing audible gasps and prolonged applause.

One segment featured two artists juggling umbrellas -- a classic element of Chinese acrobatics -- blending technical difficulty with theatrical flair.

Gao Yuanjie, one of the performers, said he felt nervous at first but was encouraged by the audience's enthusiastic response. "For me, performing in Europe for the first time is very meaningful," Gao said.

Jianhu, a county in Yancheng City in east China's Jiangsu Province, is widely regarded as one of the birthplaces of the southern school of Chinese acrobatics. Listed as part of China's national intangible cultural heritage, Jiangsu acrobatics continue to evolve while preserving their traditional essence.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)