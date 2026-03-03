Annual event of exorcism dance held at Labrang Monastery in China's Gansu
Masked lamas perform exorcism dance in a square at the Labrang Monastery in Xiahe County, northwest China's Gansu Province, on March 2, 2026. The annual event of exorcism dance to pray for good luck in the new year was held here on Monday. Built in 1709, Labrang Monastery is one of the six great monasteries of the Gelug Sect of Tibetan Buddhism. (Xinhua/Liu Keying)
Lamas play traditional musical instruments during an exorcism dance performance in a square at the Labrang Monastery in Xiahe County, northwest China's Gansu Province, on March 2, 2026.
This photo taken on March 2, 2026 shows an event of exorcism dance at the Labrang Monastery in Xiahe County, northwest China's Gansu Province.
An aerial drone photo taken on March 2, 2026 shows an event of exorcism dance at the Labrang Monastery in Xiahe County, northwest China's Gansu Province.
An aerial drone photo taken on March 2, 2026 shows an event of exorcism dance at the Labrang Monastery in Xiahe County, northwest China's Gansu Province.
Lamas play traditional musical instruments during an exorcism dance performance in a square at the Labrang Monastery in Xiahe County, northwest China's Gansu Province, on March 2, 2026.
