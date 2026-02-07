Guardians help endangered Przewalski's horses thrive in NW China's Gansu

Xinhua) 15:17, February 07, 2026

Staff members of the Yumenguan Conservation Station Sun Hailong (R) and Xiao Yonggang check and note the feces of Przewalski's horses at the Dunhuang West Lake National Nature Reserve in Dunhuang, northwest China's Gansu Province, Feb. 5, 2026.

The Przewalski's horse, a globally endangered species under first-class national protection in China, was once extinct in the wild within the country. In 1985, China launched a reintroduction program, bringing the horses back from abroad for breeding. Within the 660,000-hectare Dunhuang West Lake National Nature Reserve, a conservation team works year-round as guardians of the Przewalski's horses.

Staff members conduct regular monitoring of the horses. They document foraging, drinking and population structure, while also patrolling the area and checking surrounding water resources. Additionally, they examine feces to assess the condition of the horses. After 40 years of reintroduction and conservation, the Przewalski's horse population in this reserve has grown to approximately 200, successfully transitioning from captive to natural breeding.

"Watching the horses running over the desert and grasslands makes our efforts worthwhile," said Wu Xingdong, head of the Yumenguan Conservation Station at the West Lake Reserve. (Xinhua/Lang Bingbing)

This photo taken on Feb. 5, 2026 shows a Przewalski's horse standing with a foal at the Dunhuang West Lake National Nature Reserve in Dunhuang, northwest China's Gansu Province. (Xinhua/Lang Bingbing)

Staff member of the Yumenguan Conservation Station Wang Chenghai (front) and his colleagues patrol at the Dunhuang West Lake National Nature Reserve in Dunhuang, northwest China's Gansu Province, Feb. 5, 2026. (Xinhua/Chen Bin)

Staff member of the Yumenguan Conservation Station Wang Chenghai checks the water quality monitoring equipment at the Dunhuang West Lake National Nature Reserve in Dunhuang, northwest China's Gansu Province, Feb. 5, 2026. (Xinhua/Chen Bin)

This photo taken on Feb. 5, 2026 shows Przewalski's horses and their foals at the Dunhuang West Lake National Nature Reserve in Dunhuang, northwest China's Gansu Province. (Xinhua/Lang Bingbing)

Staff member of the Yumenguan Conservation Station Sun Hailong observes Przewalski's horses through binoculars at the Dunhuang West Lake National Nature Reserve in Dunhuang, northwest China's Gansu Province, Feb. 5, 2026. (Xinhua/Chen Bin)

This photo taken on Feb. 5, 2026 shows a Przewalski's horse running at the Dunhuang West Lake National Nature Reserve in Dunhuang, northwest China's Gansu Province. (Xinhua/Chen Bin)

Staff member of the Yumenguan Conservation Station Wang Chenghai (front) and his colleagues patrol at the Dunhuang West Lake National Nature Reserve in Dunhuang, northwest China's Gansu Province, Feb. 5, 2026. (Xinhua/Chen Bin)

This photo taken on Feb. 5, 2026 shows Przewalski's horses at the Dunhuang West Lake National Nature Reserve in Dunhuang, northwest China's Gansu Province. (Xinhua/Chen Bin)

This photo taken on Feb. 5, 2026 shows Przewalski's horses at the Dunhuang West Lake National Nature Reserve in Dunhuang, northwest China's Gansu Province. (Xinhua/Chen Bin)

This photo taken on Feb. 5, 2026 shows a Przewalski's horse foraging for food at the Dunhuang West Lake National Nature Reserve in Dunhuang, northwest China's Gansu Province. (Xinhua/Lang Bingbing)

Head of the Yumenguan Conservation Station Wu Xingdong (R) and his colleague Sun Hailong patrol at the Dunhuang West Lake National Nature Reserve in Dunhuang, northwest China's Gansu Province, Feb. 5, 2026. (Xinhua/Chen Bin)

Head of the Yumenguan Conservation Station Wu Xingdong (R) and his colleague Xiao Yonggang observe and note the condition of vegetation growth at the Dunhuang West Lake National Nature Reserve in Dunhuang, northwest China's Gansu Province, Feb. 5, 2026. (Xinhua/Lang Bingbing)

Staff member of the Yumenguan Conservation Station Wang Chenghai checks the infrared camera at the Dunhuang West Lake National Nature Reserve in Dunhuang, northwest China's Gansu Province, Feb. 5, 2026. (Xinhua/Chen Bin)

Head of the Yumenguan Conservation Station Wu Xingdong (R) and his colleague Wang Chenghai check and note the freezing condition of water resources at the Dunhuang West Lake National Nature Reserve in Dunhuang, northwest China's Gansu Province, Feb. 5, 2026. (Xinhua/Lang Bingbing)

Head of the Yumenguan Conservation Station Wu Xingdong (2nd L) and his colleagues observe the activity of Przewalski's horses at the Dunhuang West Lake National Nature Reserve in Dunhuang, northwest China's Gansu Province, Feb. 5, 2026. (Xinhua/Chen Bin)

Staff members of the Yumenguan Conservation Station Wang Chenghai, Wu Xingdong, Sun Hailong and Xiao Yonggang (from L to R) pose for a group photo after a patrol at the Dunhuang West Lake National Nature Reserve in Dunhuang, northwest China's Gansu Province, Feb. 5, 2026. (Xinhua/Chen Bin)

Head of the Yumenguan Conservation Station Wu Xingdong (front) and his colleagues patrol at the Dunhuang West Lake National Nature Reserve in Dunhuang, northwest China's Gansu Province, Feb. 5, 2026. (Xinhua/Lang Bingbing)

Staff members of the Yumenguan Conservation Station Sun Hailong (L) and Xiao Yonggang observe Przewalski's horses through binoculars at the Dunhuang West Lake National Nature Reserve in Dunhuang, northwest China's Gansu Province, Feb. 5, 2026. (Xinhua/Chen Bin)

Staff member of the Yumenguan Conservation Station Sun Hailong (R) observes Przewalski's horses through binoculars at the Dunhuang West Lake National Nature Reserve in Dunhuang, northwest China's Gansu Province, Feb. 5, 2026. (Xinhua/Chen Bin)

Head of the Yumenguan Conservation Station Wu Xingdong (L) and his colleague Sun Hailong patrol at the Dunhuang West Lake National Nature Reserve in Dunhuang, northwest China's Gansu Province, Feb. 5, 2026. (Xinhua/Chen Bin)

Head of the Yumenguan Conservation Station Wu Xingdong checks the fences at the Dunhuang West Lake National Nature Reserve in Dunhuang, northwest China's Gansu Province, Feb. 5, 2026. (Xinhua/Chen Bin)

This photo taken on Feb. 5, 2026 shows Przewalski's horses foraging for food at the Dunhuang West Lake National Nature Reserve in Dunhuang, northwest China's Gansu Province. (Xinhua/Chen Bin)

