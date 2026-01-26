NW China's Gansu hit by 5.5-magnitude quake, no casualties reported

Xinhua) 16:47, January 26, 2026

LANZHOU, Jan. 26 (Xinhua) -- A 5.5-magnitude earthquake jolted Tebo County in Gannan Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Gansu Province, at 2:56 p.m. on Monday (Beijing Time), according to the China Earthquake Networks Center (CENC).

No casualties had been reported from the affected areas as of 3:30 p.m. while cracks have been observed in some buildings, local authorities said. The prefecture has activated a Level III emergency response for earthquake disasters.

Currently, Tebo County is organizing the urgent relocation of people from hazardous areas and working to fully assess the extent of the damage caused by the quake. Preliminary investigations indicate that tremors were felt near the epicenter in the county, and that power supply, communications and water services in the affected area remain normal.

According to multiple residents in this county, the quake was strongly felt, prompting people to rush to squares in seeking safety. No significant structural damage to buildings has been observed.

After the quake, a total of 20 vehicles and 120 personnel from the Gannan fire and rescue detachment were mobilized. Additionally, a heavy-duty team from the Lanzhou fire and rescue detachment, comprising 24 vehicles, 120 personnel and three search dogs along with 10 vehicles, 60 personnel and two search dogs from the fire department of the neighboring Linxia Hui Autonomous Prefecture, have been assembled. Lanzhou is the capital city of Gansu.

The epicenter was monitored at 34.06 degrees north latitude and 103.25 degrees east longitude. The quake struck at a depth of 10 km, a report issued by the CENC revealed.

