Meteorological tech shields ancient heritage from climate threats in Gansu

Xinhua) 15:02, December 23, 2025

LANZHOU, Dec. 23 (Xinhua) -- In the face of escalating climate challenges, China's cultural heritage sites, particularly those in resource-rich regions like northwest China's Gansu Province, are increasingly turning to advanced meteorological services to mitigate risks posed by extreme weather events.

With over 16,000 immovable cultural relics exposed to natural elements, Gansu has pioneered a collaborative model between meteorological and cultural departments, leveraging cutting-edge technology to transition from reactive rescue to proactive prevention.

This integrated approach is not only safeguarding world-renowned sites such as the Mogao Grottoes but also establishing a benchmark for national heritage conservation efforts, experts said.

Gansu's arid landscape, which hosts dense clusters of grotto temples, is highly vulnerable to fluctuations in rainfall, humidity and sandstorms. Recent years have witnessed a surge in extreme weather events, exacerbating uncertainties in heritage preservation efforts.

To address these challenges, the provincial meteorological department has collaborated with the cultural relics department and Dunhuang Academy to implement advanced monitoring systems. These include satellite remote sensing, next-generation Doppler weather radar, and comprehensive environmental monitoring systems to continuously track conditions at six key grotto sites.

The integrated monitoring system assesses three critical aspects: climate conditions, microenvironments within caves, and the physical condition of the relics themselves. For the Mogao Grottoes, specific thresholds have been established -- when relative humidity reaches 62 percent, a warning is triggered, while 67 percent activates an immediate alarm response.

UNESCO World Heritage sites such as the Mogao Grottoes, Xuanquanzhi Ruins, and Yumenguan Pass now benefit from environmental risk early-warning systems.

"The deep integration of precise meteorological monitoring with cultural heritage preservation has fundamentally transformed relic protection strategies, shifting from 'post-event rescue' to 'pre-event prevention,'" said Chen Yuzhu, deputy director of the Gansu provincial cultural heritage bureau.

He noted that cultural authorities now receive weather warnings 2 to 7 days in advance, enabling them to conduct targeted emergency drills and implement adaptive conservation plans.

During this year's flood season, the enhanced forecasting capabilities enabled targeted protection measures, helping maintain the overall stability of cultural relics across the province. Additionally, heritage sites have dynamically adjusted operating hours in response to continuous weather forecasts and geological hazard alerts, ensuring the safety of both visitors and artifacts.

Expanding beyond Gansu, a broader collaborative alliance has taken shape. In June, guided by the China Meteorological Administration and the National Cultural Heritage Administration, the Gansu Meteorological Bureau established a cultural heritage protection meteorological service alliance with counterparts in Shanxi and Henan provinces.

This coalition focuses on climate change research and on tailored services for the preservation of local grottos and ruins. For example, Shanxi has conducted comprehensive risk assessments for ancient buildings regarding rainstorm and flood disasters, while Henan is advancing monitoring networks to address water infiltration issues in grotto temples.

