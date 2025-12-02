Resettlement sites on construction smoothly in Yuzhong County, NW China's Gansu

Xinhua) 15:54, December 02, 2025

Villager Wang Jianyuan cleans a table at his new home at a resettlement site for flood affected households in Jiuzhuanggou Village of Mapo Town in Yuzhong County, northwest China's Gansu Province, Dec. 1, 2025. Yuzhong County, which is under the jurisdiction of the provincial capital Lanzhou, was hit by mountain torrents triggered by torrential rains this August. According to a reconstruction plan made by the local government, six resettlement sites for 325 families are on construction smoothly.

Currently, the supporting facilities as well as indoor and outdoor decorations at these resettlement sites are almost finished, waiting for check upon delivery. Disaster-affected people are moving into new homes in batches. (Xinhua/Chen Bin)

Villager Wang Lijun walks past his new home in a resettlement site for flood affected households in Jiuzhuanggou Village of Mapo Town in Yuzhong County, northwest China's Gansu Province, Dec. 1, 2025. Yuzhong County, which is under the jurisdiction of the provincial capital Lanzhou, was hit by mountain torrents triggered by torrential rains this August. According to a reconstruction plan made by the local government, six resettlement sites for 325 families are on construction smoothly.

An aerial drone photo taken on Dec. 1, 2025 shows a resettlement site for flood-affected households in Jiuzhuanggou Village of Mapo Town in Yuzhong County, northwest China's Gansu Province. Yuzhong County, which is under the jurisdiction of the provincial capital Lanzhou, was hit by mountain torrents triggered by torrential rains this August. According to a reconstruction plan made by the local government, six resettlement sites for 325 families are on construction smoothly.

Villagers lay down a mattress at their new home at a resettlement site for flood affected households in Jiuzhuanggou Village of Mapo Town in Yuzhong County, northwest China's Gansu Province, Dec. 1, 2025. Yuzhong County, which is under the jurisdiction of the provincial capital Lanzhou, was hit by mountain torrents triggered by torrential rains this August. According to a reconstruction plan made by the local government, six resettlement sites for 325 families are on construction smoothly.

Villager Wang Jianwu boils water at his new home at a resettlement site for flood affected households in Jiuzhuanggou Village of Mapo Town in Yuzhong County, northwest China's Gansu Province, Dec. 1, 2025. Yuzhong County, which is under the jurisdiction of the provincial capital Lanzhou, was hit by mountain torrents triggered by torrential rains this August. According to a reconstruction plan made by the local government, six resettlement sites for 325 families are on construction smoothly.

Villager Zhang Zhengqi (front) puts up a couplet at his new home at a resettlement site for flood-affected households in Maliantan Village of Mapo Town in Yuzhong County, northwest China's Gansu Province, Dec. 1, 2025. Yuzhong County, which is under the jurisdiction of the provincial capital Lanzhou, was hit by mountain torrents triggered by torrential rains this August. According to a reconstruction plan made by the local government, six resettlement sites for 325 families are on construction smoothly.

Villager Wang Linping cleans a window at her new home at a resettlement site for flood-affected households in Jiuzhuanggou Village of Mapo Town in Yuzhong County, northwest China's Gansu Province, Dec. 1, 2025. Yuzhong County, which is under the jurisdiction of the provincial capital Lanzhou, was hit by mountain torrents triggered by torrential rains this August. According to a reconstruction plan made by the local government, six resettlement sites for 325 families are on construction smoothly.

An aerial drone photo taken on Dec. 1, 2025 shows a flood-affected household moving into their new home at a resettlement site in Maliantan Village of Mapo Town in Yuzhong County, northwest China's Gansu Province. Yuzhong County, which is under the jurisdiction of the provincial capital Lanzhou, was hit by mountain torrents triggered by torrential rains this August. According to a reconstruction plan made by the local government, six resettlement sites for 325 families are on construction smoothly.

