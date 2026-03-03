China will ensure its cyber security with all measures necessary: Chinese FM

Xinhua) 09:33, March 03, 2026

BEIJING, March 2 (Xinhua) -- Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said on Monday that China will ensure its cyber security with all measures necessary.

Mao made the remarks at a regular news briefing when asked to comment on reports that the U.S. Department of War was in talks with leading AI companies about partnerships to conduct automated reconnaissance of China's power grids, utilities and sensitive networks with AI-powered cyber tools to identify flaws that could be exploited in any conflict.

"The United States has long been the leading source of instability in cyberspace," Mao said, adding that the United States had been conducting cyber attacks and prepositioning against China's key infrastructure even before the development of AI.

She said that the U.S. government even asks major tech companies to directly serve U.S. geopolitical, political and military targets, a move that has grave global impact.

The Chinese side has made clear its deep concern to the U.S. side through multiple channels and will ensure China's cyber security with all measures necessary, Mao noted.

