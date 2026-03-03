China honors female role models ahead of International Women's Day

Xinhua) 08:43, March 03, 2026

The All-China Women's Federation (ACWF) holds a meeting to mark International Women's Day, which is observed on March 8, and to honor outstanding female role models across the country, in Beijing, capital of China, March 2, 2026. Chinese State Councilor Shen Yiqin, who is also president of the ACWF, addressed the event and extended her greetings to women in various sectors and ethnic groups, as well as her congratulations to the awardees. (Xinhua/Zhang Yuwei)

BEIJING, March 2 (Xinhua) -- The All-China Women's Federation (ACWF) held a meeting in Beijing on Monday to mark International Women's Day, which is observed on March 8, and to honor outstanding female role models across the country.

A total of 607 individuals, 400 groups and 600 workplaces received awards at the event.

Shen called on women across the country to contribute actively to the country's high-quality development, and to work diligently in advancing China's 15th Five-Year Plan (2026-2030).

Shen called on women across the country to contribute actively to the country's high-quality development, and to work diligently in advancing China's 15th Five-Year Plan (2026-2030).

She also encouraged them to engage deeply in global governance, and to share Chinese wisdom in promoting women's causes globally and advancing human civilization.

(Xinhua/Zhang Yuwei)

Female role models, who were granted the title of national "pacemakers," pose for photos after a meeting marking International Women's Day, which is observed on March 8, and honoring outstanding female role models across the country in Beijing, capital of China, March 2, 2026. The meeting was held here by the All-China Women's Federation (ACWF) on Monday. (Xinhua/Zhang Yuwei)

