China calls for immediate stop of military actions against Iran launched by U.S., Israel

Xinhua) 13:12, March 02, 2026

BEIJING, Feb. 28 (Xinhua) -- China is highly concerned over the military strikes against Iran launched by the U.S. and Israel, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson said on Saturday, noting that China calls for an immediate stop of the military actions.

The spokesperson made the remarks when asked to comment on the military strikes against Iran launched by the U.S. and Israel on Saturday, Beijing time.

China is highly concerned over the military strikes against Iran launched by the U.S. and Israel, said the spokesperson, adding Iran's sovereignty, security and territorial integrity should be respected.

China calls for an immediate stop of the military actions, no further escalation of the tense situation, resumption of dialogue and negotiation, and efforts to uphold peace and stability in the Middle East, the spokesperson emphasized.

