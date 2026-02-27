Home>>
China to continue supporting all efforts for peace on Ukraine crisis: spokesperson
(Xinhua) 16:09, February 27, 2026
BEIJING, Feb. 27 (Xinhua) -- China will continue to play a constructive role for peace in its own way and support all efforts for peace, a foreign ministry spokesperson said on Friday in response to a related query regarding the Ukraine crisis.
"Peace talks cannot be accomplished at one stroke, but with dialogue there is hope for peace," Spokesperson Mao Ning told a daily press briefing.
