China to continue supporting all efforts for peace on Ukraine crisis: spokesperson

Xinhua) 16:09, February 27, 2026

BEIJING, Feb. 27 (Xinhua) -- China will continue to play a constructive role for peace in its own way and support all efforts for peace, a foreign ministry spokesperson said on Friday in response to a related query regarding the Ukraine crisis.

"Peace talks cannot be accomplished at one stroke, but with dialogue there is hope for peace," Spokesperson Mao Ning told a daily press briefing.

