UN General Assembly adopts resolution on Ukraine calling for immediate ceasefire

Xinhua) 09:00, February 25, 2026

Staff members of the State Service for Emergencies of Ukraine transfer a damaged vehicle at the site of an air strike in Kiev, Ukraine, on June 23, 2025. (Photo by Peter Druk/Xinhua)

UNITED NATIONS, Feb. 24 (Xinhua) -- The UN General Assembly (UNGA) on Tuesday adopted a resolution on the Ukraine crisis, calling for "an immediate and unconditional ceasefire" and "comprehensive, just and lasting peace."

The draft resolution, prepared by Ukraine and a number of European countries, was adopted with 107 in favor, 12 against and 51 abstentions at the UNGA's 11th Emergency Special Session, on the 4th anniversary of the Ukraine crisis.

The United States was among the countries that abstained from voting, and Russia voted against the draft resolution.

The resolution, saying it was committed to "the sovereignty, independence, unity and territorial integrity of Ukraine within its internationally recognized borders," does not have a legally binding force.

