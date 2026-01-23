China says dialogue and negotiations only right way for Ukraine crisis

Xinhua) 16:06, January 23, 2026

BEIJING, Jan. 23 (Xinhua) -- Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun said on Friday that dialogue and negotiations are the only right way to solve the Ukraine crisis.

According to media reports, the first session of a trilateral working group on security issues comprising Russian, U.S. and Ukrainian officials is set to be held on Friday in the United Arab Emirates.

In response to a query at the daily press briefing, Guo said China's position on the Ukraine crisis is consistent and clear.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)