Home>>
China says dialogue and negotiations only right way for Ukraine crisis
(Xinhua) 16:06, January 23, 2026
BEIJING, Jan. 23 (Xinhua) -- Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun said on Friday that dialogue and negotiations are the only right way to solve the Ukraine crisis.
According to media reports, the first session of a trilateral working group on security issues comprising Russian, U.S. and Ukrainian officials is set to be held on Friday in the United Arab Emirates.
In response to a query at the daily press briefing, Guo said China's position on the Ukraine crisis is consistent and clear.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- China calls for efforts toward political settlement of Ukraine crisis
- Dialogue, negotiation only viable way out of Ukraine crisis: FM spokesperson
- Trump, Zelensky confer on peace deal for Ukraine, breakthrough eludes
- Trump says "no deadline" for Ukraine peace deal
- Why EU wavers on using frozen Russian assets to aid Ukraine
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2026 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2026 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.