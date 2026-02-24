China supports all efforts for peace on Ukraine crisis: FM spokesperson
BEIJING, Feb. 24 (Xinhua) -- Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said on Tuesday that China's position on the Ukraine crisis has been consistent and clear, and that China supports all efforts for peace.
Noting that recently, a door for dialogue has finally opened in the Ukraine crisis with all parties maintaining talks, the spokesperson said that dialogue and negotiation remains the only viable path to resolving the issue.
It is hoped that all parties will seize the opportunity to reach a comprehensive, lasting, and binding peace agreement, Mao said at a regular press briefing.
"China is willing to work with the international community to continue playing a constructive role in promoting the political resolution of the crisis," the spokesperson said.
