Auspicious aoyu performance in Anhui

(People's Daily App) 13:46, February 26, 2026

During the Spring Festival, an "aoyu" lantern performance attracted a large number of tourists in Huangshan, Anhui Province. In traditional Chinese culture, "aoyu" (a mythical dragon-fish) represents the transitional form of a carp before it transforms into a dragon. It symbolizes transformation, striving for progress, and auspiciousness.

(Web editor: Wang Xiaoping, Liang Jun)