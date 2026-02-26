Auspicious aoyu performance in Anhui
(People's Daily App) 13:46, February 26, 2026
During the Spring Festival, an "aoyu" lantern performance attracted a large number of tourists in Huangshan, Anhui Province. In traditional Chinese culture, "aoyu" (a mythical dragon-fish) represents the transitional form of a carp before it transforms into a dragon. It symbolizes transformation, striving for progress, and auspiciousness.
Copyright © 2026 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
