Chinese New Year in Montpellier: Celebrating the Year of the Horse together

(People's Daily App) 11:02, February 26, 2026

As we celebrate the Chinese New Year of the Horse, strong festive vibes of the Spring Festival fill parts of France. Overseas Chinese, Chinese and foreign students and local residents gather to celebrate the festival together, experiencing traditional Chinese customs such as paper-cutting, pitch-pot and dragon dance in an immersive way, while talking about the unique charm of the Chinese language. With culture as a bridge, the event enhances mutual understanding between Chinese and French people, promotes exchanges and mutual learning between the two cultures, and lets the joy and warmth of the Chinese New Year cross mountains and seas, strengthening the bond of people-to-people connectivity between China and France.

(Web editor: Wang Xiaoping, Liang Jun)