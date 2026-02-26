Spring Festival showcases China's vibrancy and confidence

A molten iron fireworks show is staged at a scenic spot in Lianyungang, east China's Jiangsu province, Feb. 22, 2026. (Photo/Wang Jianmin)

The recently concluded Spring Festival holiday offered more than just festive cheer. Record-breaking figures -- including over 2.6 billion inter-regional trips, a surge of foreign visitors experiencing the Chinese New Year, and a Spring Festival box office exceeding 5.5 billion yuan (about $700 million) -- provide a revealing snapshot of China's economic resilience, innovative vitality, and cultural appeal.

This lively celebration, linking past traditions with the future and connecting China globally, painted a picture of shared harmony across borders.

Marking the longest such holiday on record, extended to nine days from the usual seven, this year's festivities highlighted the sustained vibrancy of China's consumer market. Robust consumption was evident across diverse activities: festive shopping, family reunions, cultural travel, smart home upgrades, bustling city malls, and lively country markets. Together, these scenes illustrate a consumer market undergoing steady transformation.

A February 23rd WeChat data report confirmed this trend, showing offline transactions in travel and entertainment both rising by more than 20 percent year-on-year. Commercial districts nationwide enhanced visitor experiences. For example, Jinling Changlefang, an immersive cultural space themed on the Ming Dynasty (1368-1644) in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu province, offered immersive, theatrical-style consumption, while more than 30 temple fairs and lantern fairs, including Beijing's Changdian Temple Fair, enlivened major shopping areas.

Demand for premium travel experiences continued to thrive, with long-haul trips, in-depth tours and customized itineraries gaining traction. At the same time, intra-provincial getaways, short-distance excursions and urban micro-vacations remained popular, fueling the sustained and healthy expansion of the consumer market.

Tourists pose for a picture at a historical block in Rugao, east China's Jiangsu province, Feb. 22, 2026. (Photo/Xu Hui)

International media noted that Chinese citizens maximized the extended holiday setting multiple records in travel, leisure and spending. As one report noted, the Spring Festival has evolved beyond a traditional celebration into a catalyst capable of energizing the global economy.

Technology was a defining feature this year, adding a futuristic flair. On Chinese New Year's Eve, humanoid robots stole the spotlight at the CCTV Spring Festival Gala, delivering a human-robot martial arts performance that left international media in awe.

"China is already showcasing real robots," one outlet noted, marveling at how far the technology has come in just one year -- from executing backflips to deftly handling nunchaku. The dazzling display underscored the steady breakthroughs Chinese companies are making in core robotics technologies.

The use of large AI models surged during this year's Spring Festival holiday. From Chinese New Year's Eve to the third day of the Chinese New Year, total interactions topped 10 billion.

The blend of cutting-edge technology and time-honored traditions added a unique warmth to the festivities, offering a vivid glimpse of how innovation is increasingly serving people's lives.

Chinese robots made their debut at the United Nations headquarters in New York, captivating visitors as they wrote the character "fu" (blessing) and engaged in playful interactions. In Sydney, immersive holographic digital displays at DigiPark offered dazzling new ways to experience Chinese culture. Meanwhile, virtual reality-based programs from China drew eager crowds in Amman, Jordan. People around the world are embracing China's rapidly evolving technology and the dynamic future it represents.

The Spring Festival is not only China's premier time for family reunions but is increasingly becoming a global travel season. As China's visa-free policies continue to expand, celebrating the Chinese New Year in China has become a growing trend among international visitors.

China's National Immigration Administration projected that average daily cross-border trips during the holiday would exceed 2.05 million, up 14.1 percent year on year.

U.S. magazine Global Traveler recently observed that more foreign tourists are shifting from traditional sightseeing to immersive cultural experiences, seeking deeper connections with China's rich cultural heritage.

Tourists interact with a robotic dog at a scenic spot in Fuqing, southeast China's Fujian province, Feb. 23, 2026. (Photo/Xie Guiming)

Data from Chinese travel platform Qunar showed a 20-percent year-on-year increase in domestic flight bookings made with non-Chinese passports, with international visitors traveling to 107 cities across China.

From immersive cultural experiences to practical perks like departure tax refunds, foreign tourists are discovering both the richness of Chinese traditions and the convenience of traveler-friendly policies. More than just "traveling in China," they are now "shopping in China" -- gaining a firsthand appreciation of a country that is warm, open and inclusive.

As spring returns and all things renew, the holiday has reflected a China vibrant and confident in its forward momentum. The consumption potential of the vast Chinese market, the opportunities created by continued opening up, and the powerful momentum driven by technological innovation together form the foundation for China's steady and long-term economic growth. A confident China will continue to move forward hand in hand with the world toward a brighter shared future.

