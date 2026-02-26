China records 596 mln domestic tourist trips during Spring Festival holiday

Ecns.cn) 10:22, February 26, 2026

Visitors tour the Hall of Prayer for Good Harvests at the Temple of Heaven in Beijing on Feb. 21, 2026. (Photo: China News Service/Yang Bo)

China recorded 596 million domestic tourist trips during the 2026 Spring Festival holiday, according to data released by the Ministry of Culture and Tourism of China on Tuesday. During the nine-day holiday, domestic trips increased by 95 million compared with the eight-day Spring Festival holiday in 2025.

Visitors tour the Forbidden City in Beijing on Feb. 18, 2026. (Photo: China News Service/Yang Bo)

Tourists visit the Jiefangbei Pedestrian Street in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality on Feb. 21, 2026. (Photo: China News Service/He Penglei)

(Web editor: Wang Xiaoping, Liang Jun)