China says closely following developments as U.S.-Iran tension rises

Xinhua) 16:13, February 26, 2026

BEIJING, Feb. 26 (Xinhua) -- China is closely following the developments of the situation in Iran, and China opposes the use or threat of use of force in international relations, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said on Thursday when asked to comment on heightened tension between the United States and Iran.

