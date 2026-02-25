China to conduct 600-bln-yuan MLF operation on Wednesday
BEIJING, Feb. 24 (Xinhua) -- The People's Bank of China on Tuesday announced that it will conduct a 600-billion-yuan (about 86.44 billion U.S. dollars) one-year medium-term lending facility (MLF) operation on Wednesday, aiming to maintain ample liquidity in the country's banking system.
The central bank said the MLF operation will be carried out using a fixed-quantity, interest-rate-bidding and multiple-price-bidding method.
With a 300-billion-yuan MLF operation maturing this month, the move will result in a net injection of 300 billion yuan, marking the 12th consecutive month of expanded rollovers.
The MLF was introduced in 2014 to help commercial and policy banks maintain liquidity by allowing them to borrow from the central bank using securities as collateral.
Photos
Related Stories
- China's central bank to issue bills worth 50 bln yuan in Hong Kong
- China announces new list of systemically important banks
- China's central bank to conduct 1-tln-yuan outright reverse repo operation
- China's central bank pledges to maintain moderately loose monetary policy
- China's bank wealth management market tops 33 trln yuan in 2025
Copyright © 2026 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.