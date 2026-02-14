Home>>
China's central bank to issue bills worth 50 bln yuan in Hong Kong
(Xinhua) 09:30, February 14, 2026
HONG KONG, Feb. 13 (Xinhua) -- The People's Bank of China, China's central bank, will issue 50 billion yuan (about 7.2 billion U.S. dollars) worth of yuan-denominated bills in Hong Kong, the Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) said on Friday.
The bills, offered through competitive tender, will comprise 30 billion yuan in three-month bills and 20 billion yuan in one-year bills, according to the HKMA.
Tender of both bills will be held on Feb. 25, 2026, the HKMA said.
