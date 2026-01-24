China Development Bank issues over 1 trln yuan in loans to Yangtze economic belt in 2025

Xinhua) 13:28, January 24, 2026

BEIJING, Jan. 23 (Xinhua) -- The China Development Bank (CDB) issued more than 1 trillion yuan (about 143 billion U.S. dollars) in loans to provincial-level regions along the Yangtze River Economic Belt in 2025, the bank said on Friday.

The loans were focused on areas such as pollution reduction, carbon cutting, green expansion, infrastructure connectivity and industrial upgrading, the CDB added.

The bank said it will continue to prioritize ecological protection and green growth, with future funding aimed at advancing high-level environmental conservation, regional coordination, and preserving Yangtze River culture.

The Yangtze River Economic Belt, comprising 11 provincial-level regions and accounting for nearly half of the country's population and GDP, is driving upgrading and high-quality growth, cementing its position as a national engine for innovation-driven transformation.

