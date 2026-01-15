Home>>
China cuts rates on structural monetary policy tools by 0.25 percentage points
(Xinhua) 16:42, January 15, 2026
BEIJING, Jan. 15 (Xinhua) -- The People's Bank of China (PBOC) announced a cut in interest rates on all structural monetary policy tools by 0.25 percentage points.
The one-year relending rate will be reduced from 1.5 percent to 1.25 percent, with rates for other maturities adjusted accordingly, Zou Lan, deputy governor of the PBOC, said at a press conference on Thursday.
