China's central bank pledges to maintain moderately loose monetary policy

Xinhua) 08:53, February 11, 2026

BEIJING, Feb. 10 (Xinhua) -- China's central bank on Tuesday said it will continue implementing a moderately loose monetary policy, pledging to support stable economic growth and guide prices toward a reasonable recovery.

In its report of the monetary policy implementation in the fourth quarter of 2025, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) said it will calibrate the strength, pace and timing of policy measures in response to evolving domestic and global economic and financial conditions, as well as market developments.

Last year, the PBOC rolled out a package of monetary and financial measures, stepping up countercyclical adjustment to bolster the real economy and ensure the stable operation of financial markets, according to the report.

It said that overall financial aggregates expanded at a relatively fast pace in 2025, and the credit structure continued to improve. Lending in priority areas such as technology, green development, inclusive finance, elderly care and the digital economy grew at a faster pace than total loan growth.

Looking ahead, the central bank said it will strengthen financial support for key areas such as domestic demand, technological innovation, and micro, small and medium-sized enterprises. It also pledged further improvements to its macroprudential and financial stability policy toolkit, in conjunction with efforts to guard against systemic financial risks.

