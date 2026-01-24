China's bank wealth management market tops 33 trln yuan in 2025

Xinhua) 13:53, January 24, 2026

BEIJING, Jan. 23 (Xinhua) -- The outstanding scale of China's bank wealth management market reached 33.29 trillion yuan (about 4.76 trillion U.S. dollars) by the end of 2025, up 11.15 percent from the beginning of the year, industry data showed Friday.

In 2025, financial institutions launched 33,400 new wealth management products, raising a total of 76.33 trillion yuan to support high-quality economic and social development, according to a report released by the China Banking Wealth Management Registration and Depository Center.

As of the end of last year, 159 banks and 32 wealth management firms had 46,300 outstanding products, representing a 14.89 percent increase from the start of 2025.

These products channeled approximately 21 trillion yuan into the real economy through investments in bonds, non-standardized debt assets, and equity instruments.

The number of investors holding wealth management products reached 143 million, an increase of 14.37 percent over the year. These products generated total returns of 730.3 billion yuan for investors in 2025.

(Web editor: Chang Sha, Liang Jun)