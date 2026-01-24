China's bank wealth management market tops 33 trln yuan in 2025
BEIJING, Jan. 23 (Xinhua) -- The outstanding scale of China's bank wealth management market reached 33.29 trillion yuan (about 4.76 trillion U.S. dollars) by the end of 2025, up 11.15 percent from the beginning of the year, industry data showed Friday.
In 2025, financial institutions launched 33,400 new wealth management products, raising a total of 76.33 trillion yuan to support high-quality economic and social development, according to a report released by the China Banking Wealth Management Registration and Depository Center.
As of the end of last year, 159 banks and 32 wealth management firms had 46,300 outstanding products, representing a 14.89 percent increase from the start of 2025.
These products channeled approximately 21 trillion yuan into the real economy through investments in bonds, non-standardized debt assets, and equity instruments.
The number of investors holding wealth management products reached 143 million, an increase of 14.37 percent over the year. These products generated total returns of 730.3 billion yuan for investors in 2025.
Photos
Related Stories
- China's central bank signals further RRR, interest rate cuts to bolster growth
- China to conduct 900-bln-yuan MLF operation on Friday
- China cuts rates on structural monetary policy tools by 0.25 percentage points
- China's central bank to conduct 900-billion-yuan outright reverse repo operation
- China's interbank debt financing tops 10 trillion yuan in 2025
Copyright © 2026 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.