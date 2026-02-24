Home>>
China responds to Panama's takeover of two canal ports
(Xinhua) 16:20, February 24, 2026
BEIJING, Feb. 24 (Xinhua) -- China will resolutely safeguard the legitimate rights and interests of the enterprise, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said on Tuesday following a takeover by Panamanian authorities of two Panama Canal ports operated by Hong Kong-based conglomerate CK Hutchison.
Reiterating that China's stance on the port-related issues in Panama is clear, Mao said at a regular news briefing that relevant enterprise has issued a statement, indicating that it reserves all rights, including resorting to legal procedures.
