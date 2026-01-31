Home>>
China vows to protect Chinese firm's rights after Panama annuls port contract
(Xinhua) 10:23, January 31, 2026
BEIJING, Jan. 30 (Xinhua) -- China will take all necessary measures to safeguard the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese companies, a foreign ministry spokesperson said on Friday after Panama's Supreme Court annulled the contract granted to a subsidiary of Hong Kong-based CK Hutchison Holdings Limited for operating the Panama terminals.
Relevant company has stated that the ruling contradicts the laws under which Panama approved the relevant concession granted to the company, and the company reserves all rights, including legal proceedings, spokesperson Guo Jiakun told a press briefing.
China will take all necessary measures to resolutely safeguard the just and legitimate rights and interests of the Chinese companies, Guo said.
