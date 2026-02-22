China's Wang Xindi wins men's freestyle skiing aerials gold at Milan-Cortina
Gold medalist Wang Xindi of China celebrates during the awarding ceremony of the freestyle skiing men's aerials at the Milan-Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games in Livigno, Italy, Feb. 20, 2026. (Xinhua/Wu Huiwo)
Gold medalist Wang Xindi of China celebrates during the awarding ceremony of the freestyle skiing men's aerials at the Milan-Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games in Livigno, Italy, Feb. 20, 2026. (Xinhua/Hu Chao)
Gold medalist Wang Xindi of China and his teammate Li Tianma pose during the awarding ceremony of the freestyle skiing men's aerials at the Milan-Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games in Livigno, Italy, Feb. 20, 2026. (Xinhua/Wu Huiwo)
Silver medalist Noe Roth of Switzerland, gold medalist Wang Xindi of China and his teammate bronze medalist Li Tianma (L to R) pose during the awarding ceremony of the freestyle skiing men's aerials at the Milan-Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games in Livigno, Italy, Feb. 20, 2026. (Xinhua/Wu Huiwo)
Gold medalist Wang Xindi (C) of China reacts during the awarding ceremony of the freestyle skiing men's aerials at the Milan-Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games in Livigno, Italy, Feb. 20, 2026. (Xinhua/Wu Huiwo)
