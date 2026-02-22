Su Yiming to carry China's flag at closing ceremony of Milan-Cortina Games

Xinhua) 09:56, February 22, 2026

MILAN, Feb. 21 (Xinhua) -- Snowboarder Su Yiming has been named as the flagbearer of China at the closing ceremony of the Milan-Cortina 2026 Winter Games, according to the Olympic Information Service (OIS).

Su won the men's snowboard slopestyle title on Wednesday, delivering the first gold medal for China at these Games. He also captured a bronze in the big air.

The closing ceremony will be held at the Verona Arena in Verona on Sunday.

