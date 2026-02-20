Su Yiming wins men's snowboard slopestyle title for China's first gold at Milan-Cortina

Xinhua) 10:29, February 20, 2026

Su Yiming of China reacts during the snowboard men's snowboard slopestyle final at the Milan-Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games in Livigno, Italy, Feb. 18, 2026. (Xinhua/Wang Peng)

LIVIGNO, Italy, Feb. 18 (Xinhua) -- Su Yiming captured gold in the men's snowboard slopestyle final at the Milan-Cortina Winter Olympics on Wednesday, delivering the first gold medal for China at the Games.

Su seized the lead in the opening run with 82.41 points, a mark that ultimately proved decisive. The victory, secured on his 22nd birthday, made his Olympic triumph all the more memorable.

Japan's Taiga Hasegawa finished second with 82.13, while Jake Canter of the United States took bronze with 79.36.

Four years ago in Beijing, Su finished second in slopestyle before claiming gold in big air. In Milan, he had already taken a bronze medal in big air on February 7 before returning to the top of the podium in slopestyle.

Su Yiming of China competes during the snowboard men's snowboard slopestyle final at the Milan-Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games in Livigno, Italy, Feb. 18, 2026. (Xinhua/Wang Peng)

Su Yiming of China competes during the snowboard men's snowboard slopestyle final at the Milan-Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games in Livigno, Italy, Feb. 18, 2026. (Xinhua/Xia Yifang)

Su Yiming of China reacts during the snowboard men's snowboard slopestyle final at the Milan-Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games in Livigno, Italy, Feb. 18, 2026. (Xinhua/Wang Peng)

Su Yiming of China reacts during the snowboard men's snowboard slopestyle final at the Milan-Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games in Livigno, Italy, Feb. 18, 2026. (Xinhua/Wang Peng)

Su Yiming of China competes during the snowboard men's snowboard slopestyle final at the Milan-Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games in Livigno, Italy, Feb. 18, 2026. (Xinhua/Xia Yifang)

Su Yiming of China competes during the snowboard men's snowboard slopestyle final at the Milan-Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games in Livigno, Italy, Feb. 18, 2026. (Xinhua/Xia Yifang)

Su Yiming of China reacts during the snowboard men's snowboard slopestyle final at the Milan-Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games in Livigno, Italy, Feb. 18, 2026. (Xinhua/Wang Peng)

Su Yiming of China competes during the snowboard men's snowboard slopestyle final at the Milan-Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games in Livigno, Italy, Feb. 18, 2026. (Xinhua/Xia Yifang)

Su Yiming of China celebrates after the snowboard men's snowboard slopestyle final at the Milan-Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games in Livigno, Italy, Feb. 18, 2026. (Xinhua/Wang Peng)

Su Yiming of China celebrates after the snowboard men's snowboard slopestyle final at the Milan-Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games in Livigno, Italy, Feb. 18, 2026. (Xinhua/Wang Peng)

Su Yiming of China celebrates after the snowboard men's snowboard slopestyle final at the Milan-Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games in Livigno, Italy, Feb. 18, 2026. (Xinhua/Wang Peng)

Su Yiming of China celebrates after the snowboard men's snowboard slopestyle final at the Milan-Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games in Livigno, Italy, Feb. 18, 2026. (Xinhua/Wang Peng)

Su Yiming of China celebrates after the snowboard men's snowboard slopestyle final at the Milan-Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games in Livigno, Italy, Feb. 18, 2026. (Xinhua/Wang Peng)

Gold medalist Su Yiming of China reacts during the awarding ceremony for the snowboard men's slopestyle at the Milan-Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games in Livigno, Italy, Feb. 18, 2026. (Xinhua/Wang Peng)

Su Yiming of China reacts after the snowboard men's slopestyle final at the Milan-Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games in Livigno, Italy, Feb. 18, 2026. (Xinhua/Wang Peng)

Gold medalist Su Yiming of China reacts during the awarding ceremony for the snowboard men's slopestyle at the Milan-Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games in Livigno, Italy, Feb. 18, 2026. (Xinhua/Wang Peng)

Gold medalist Su Yiming (C) of China, silver medalist Hasegawa Taiga (L) of Japan and bronze medalist Jake Canter of the United states react during the awarding ceremony for the snowboard men's slopestyle at the Milan-Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games in Livigno, Italy, Feb. 18, 2026. (Xinhua/Wang Peng)

Gold medalist Su Yiming of China reacts during the awarding ceremony for the snowboard men's slopestyle at the Milan-Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games in Livigno, Italy, Feb. 18, 2026. (Xinhua/Wang Peng)

Su Yiming of China reacts after the snowboard men's slopestyle final at the Milan-Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games in Livigno, Italy, Feb. 18, 2026. (Xinhua/Wang Peng)

(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Liu Ning)